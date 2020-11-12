Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Sacramento County for those financially impacted by COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Sacramento County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Housing

Rent Assistance

Services: Social service assistance programs based on residence, income qualifications and availability of funding.

Phone: (916) 678-4010

Services: Francis House Center provides services and housing solutions for homeless individuals and families seeking help and support.

Phone: (916) 443-2646

Email: info@francishousecenter.org

Services: Help with rent, utilities, transportation, clothing, food, furniture, household goods, housing and referrals.

Phone: (916) 752-755

Homeless Shelters

Families experiencing homelessness can self-register for emergency shelter services by visiting Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance Service Portal here.

Other Housing Assistance

Services: SHA provides referrals to partners and members.

Phone: (916) 455-4900

Email: sha@sachousingalliance.org

Services: Provides housing expertise for those in need of safe and affordable housing. SSHH also provides a free renter's helpline for assistance with tenant-landlord and fair housing issues.

Phone: (916) 341-0593 | Renter's Helpline: (916) 389-7877

Email: info@sacselfhelp.org

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

The Birth & Beyond Collaborative consists of Family Resource Centers located in nine neighborhoods across Sacramento County. Family Resource Centers offer a range of services including school readiness and parenting workshops for local residents and families.

Find a Family Resource Center near you.

Services: Resource and referral services for families seeking child care, child care subsidies, family education and support.

Phone: (916) 369-0191

Food Distributions

Services: In addition to providing food pantries across the region, SFBFS provides clothing, immigration legal services and English language classes. recommends you call ahead before making plans to attend a distribution.

Find a partner agency providing food near you.

Phone: (916) 456-1980

Mental Health

Services: Sacramento County's Department of Health Services lists a variety of mental health service providers. The Mental Health Access Team will refer you to the appropriate provider.

Phone: (916) 875-1055

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Employment

Services: Connects job seekers to resources and employment opportunities.

Find your nearest job center.

Services: SETA provides resources and workforce development for job seekers and employers.

Phone: (916) 263-3800

Financial Assistance

Services: Information for cash aid services including CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, CalFresh and General Assistance.

Phone: (916) 874-3100 or (209) 744-0499

Services: Provides support to employers and workers in Sacramento County connecting people to local, State and Federal resources as they become available.

Email: COVID19.BusinessAssistance@saccounty.net or 916-874-5220

Services: Local Sacramento residents can receive free professional financial coaching helping with immediate financial needs, finding resources, reducing debt, improving savings and building credit.

Phone: (916) 808-4927

Email: FEC@cityofsacramento.org

Services: Through the job hotline, a live receptionist helps workers whose jobs have been impacted by coronavirus including unemployment, paid family leave, and more.

Phone: (916) 905-1625

Additional California Resources

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

Services: The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours here.

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number





