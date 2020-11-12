Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.
During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.
This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Sacramento County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.
Housing
Rent Assistance
- Services: Social service assistance programs based on residence, income qualifications and availability of funding.
- Phone: (916) 678-4010
- Services: Francis House Center provides services and housing solutions for homeless individuals and families seeking help and support.
- Phone: (916) 443-2646
- Email: info@francishousecenter.org
- Services: Help with rent, utilities, transportation, clothing, food, furniture, household goods, housing and referrals.
- Phone: (916) 752-755
Homeless Shelters
Families experiencing homelessness can self-register for emergency shelter services by visiting Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance Service Portal here.
Other Housing Assistance
- Services: SHA provides referrals to partners and members.
- Phone: (916) 455-4900
- Email: sha@sachousingalliance.org
- Services: Provides housing expertise for those in need of safe and affordable housing. SSHH also provides a free renter's helpline for assistance with tenant-landlord and fair housing issues.
- Phone: (916) 341-0593 | Renter's Helpline: (916) 389-7877
- Email: info@sacselfhelp.org
The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family & Children
- The Birth & Beyond Collaborative consists of Family Resource Centers located in nine neighborhoods across Sacramento County. Family Resource Centers offer a range of services including school readiness and parenting workshops for local residents and families.
- Find a Family Resource Center near you.
- Services: Resource and referral services for families seeking child care, child care subsidies, family education and support.
- Phone: (916) 369-0191
Food Distributions
- Services: In addition to providing food pantries across the region, SFBFS provides clothing, immigration legal services and English language classes. recommends you call ahead before making plans to attend a distribution.
- Find a partner agency providing food near you.
- Phone: (916) 456-1980
Mental Health
- Services: Sacramento County's Department of Health Services lists a variety of mental health service providers. The Mental Health Access Team will refer you to the appropriate provider.
- Phone: (916) 875-1055
The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.
National Mental Health Resources
- Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.
- Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.
- Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
- Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com
- Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
- Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com
- Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.
- Email: nqttcn@gmail.com
- Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255
Employment
- Services: Connects job seekers to resources and employment opportunities.
- Find your nearest job center.
- Services: SETA provides resources and workforce development for job seekers and employers.
- Phone: (916) 263-3800
Financial Assistance
- Services: Information for cash aid services including CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, CalFresh and General Assistance.
- Phone: (916) 874-3100 or (209) 744-0499
- Services: Provides support to employers and workers in Sacramento County connecting people to local, State and Federal resources as they become available.
- Email: COVID19.BusinessAssistance@saccounty.net or 916-874-5220
- Services: Local Sacramento residents can receive free professional financial coaching helping with immediate financial needs, finding resources, reducing debt, improving savings and building credit.
- Phone: (916) 808-4927
- Email: FEC@cityofsacramento.org
- Services: Through the job hotline, a live receptionist helps workers whose jobs have been impacted by coronavirus including unemployment, paid family leave, and more.
- Phone: (916) 905-1625
Additional California Resources
- Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.
- Services: The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.
- Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.
- Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.
- Contact: Register for weekly office hours here.
- Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.
- Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number
If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com. Thank you!
If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.
(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)