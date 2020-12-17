Solano County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Solano County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 or other circumstances.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Solano County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Solano County

Housing

Services: SCHA provides housing and neighborhood resources.

Phone: (707) 449-5675

Email: DHR@cityofvacaville.com

Sevices: Administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides rental subsidy assistance to low-income families and individuals.

Phone: (707) 648-4507

Services: Provides community resources for affordable housing.

Contact: (415) 788-7961

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Services: SFCS connects families to services and child care providers.

Contact: (707) 863-3950

Food Distributions

Services: Offers weekly drive-thru food distributions throughout Contra Costa & Solano Counties. Distribution locations provide a box of nonperishable food and a bag of produce for each household.

Phone: 1-855-309-3663 (FOOD)

Mental Health

Services: Offers various mental health services, including a "COVID-19 Warmline" for anyone experiencing stress, anxiety, and/or feelings of depression.

Phone: (800) 547-0495

Email: BHAdminCalls@SolanoCounty.com

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Financial Assistance

Provides information for various services for children and families. Solano County residents can dial 211 to get additional information.

Services: GA provides short-term cash aid to adults age 18 or older without children, helps people find employment and connects people to resources.

Phone: (707) 553-5000

Services: Provides cash assistance to immigrants who are aged, blind, or disabled who have been denied SSI benefits.

Additional California Resources

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

Employment

Services: Provides employment-related services for job seekers and businesses in Solano County.

Fairfield contact: (707) 863-3500

Vallejo contact: (707) 648-4024

Email: SECinfo@solanowdb.org

