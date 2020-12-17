Solano County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.
During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.
This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Solano County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.
Solano County
Housing
- Services: SCHA provides housing and neighborhood resources.
- Phone: (707) 449-5675
- Email: DHR@cityofvacaville.com
- Sevices: Administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides rental subsidy assistance to low-income families and individuals.
- Phone: (707) 648-4507
- Services: Provides community resources for affordable housing.
- Contact: (415) 788-7961
The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family & Children
- Services: SFCS connects families to services and child care providers.
- Contact: (707) 863-3950
Food Distributions
- Services: Offers weekly drive-thru food distributions throughout Contra Costa & Solano Counties. Distribution locations provide a box of nonperishable food and a bag of produce for each household.
- Phone: 1-855-309-3663 (FOOD)
Mental Health
- Services: Offers various mental health services, including a "COVID-19 Warmline" for anyone experiencing stress, anxiety, and/or feelings of depression.
- Phone: (800) 547-0495
- Email: BHAdminCalls@SolanoCounty.com
The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.
National Mental Health Resources
- Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.
- Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.
- Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
- Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com
- Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
- Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com
- Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.
- Email: nqttcn@gmail.com
- Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255
Financial Assistance
- Provides information for various services for children and families. Solano County residents can dial 211 to get additional information.
- Services: GA provides short-term cash aid to adults age 18 or older without children, helps people find employment and connects people to resources.
- Phone: (707) 553-5000
- Services: Provides cash assistance to immigrants who are aged, blind, or disabled who have been denied SSI benefits.
Additional California Resources
- Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.
- The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.
- Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.
- Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.
- Contact: Register for weekly office hours
Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.
Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number
Employment
- Services: Provides employment-related services for job seekers and businesses in Solano County.
- Fairfield contact: (707) 863-3500
- Vallejo contact: (707) 648-4024
- Email: SECinfo@solanowdb.org
(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)
