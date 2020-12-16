Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Stanislaus County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 or other challenges.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Stanislaus County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Stanislaus County

Housing

Emergency Shelters

Services: Haven’s office is temporarily closed for in-person services. Phone services are available for counseling, case management and restraining order assistance.

Phone: (209) 779-4459.

If you are seeking emergency shelter, call the 24-hour crisis line at (209) 577-5980

Address: 1400 East Yosemite Boulevard, Modesto, Ca. 95354

Phone: (209) 529-8259

Address: 320 9th Street, Turlock, CA 95380

Phone: (209) 656-1033

Address: 320 9th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Phone: (209) 525-8954

Shelter for CalWORKS eligible families only.

Phone: (209) 558-2500 or 558-2777

Address: PO Box 1062, Modesto, CA 95353

Information: (209) 577-0138

Family Line: (209) 577-4413

Scheduling: (209) 577-4110

Housing Assistance

Services: Builds affordable single-family housing units for low-income families.

Phone: (209) 575-4585 Ext. 111

Services: Provides safe and affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities.

Phone: (209) 557-2000

Services: STANCO works with Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to place individuals into transitional housing.

Phone: (209) 574-1155

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Services: Offers referral services and resources to families and children.

(209) 558-2500

Services: Child & Family Services offers support to parents and children.

Phone: (209) 238-6300

Food Distribution

For a list of food banks and meal distribution locations, click here.

Mental Health

For Emergency Services if you are in a crisis, call (209) 558-4600.

Call 1-888-376-6246 to access county program information or mental health, alcohol, and drug services.

Services: The Mental Health Services Division (MHSD) administers a variety of mental health programs for children, adults and seniors.

Phone: 1-888-452-8609

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Employment

Services: Welfare to Work is a program developed to help CalWORKs/TANF (cash aid) customers find and keep a job.

Phone: (209) 558-25002

Services: Provides resources for job seekers

Phone: (209) 558-WORK (9675)

Email: jobseeker@stanworkforce.com

Financial Support

Services: Provides financial assistance to Stanislaus County residents who have no other means of support. The application must be completed in person at 251 E. Hackett Road, Modesto.

Phone:1-877-652-0734

Services: Provides utility bill assistance

Phone: (209) 537-9217

Services: Utility Bill Assistance & Emergency Food Program

Phone: (209) 523-7577

Additional California Resources

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Register for weekly office hours here.

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.