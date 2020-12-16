x
Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Stanislaus County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 or other challenges.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief. 

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Stanislaus County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Stanislaus County

Housing

Emergency Shelters

Haven Women’s Center

  • Services: Haven’s office is temporarily closed for in-person services. Phone services are available for counseling, case management and restraining order assistance.  
  • Phone: (209) 779-4459. 
  • If you are seeking emergency shelter, call the 24-hour crisis line at (209) 577-5980

Modesto Women’s Mission

  • Address: 1400 East Yosemite Boulevard, Modesto, Ca. 95354
  • Phone: (209) 529-8259

Turlock Gospel Mission

  • Address: 320 9th Street, Turlock, CA 95380
  • Phone: (209) 656-1033

Salvation Army Shelter

  • Address: 320 9th Street, Modesto, CA 95354
  • Phone: (209) 525-8954

Community Services Agency Homeless Program

  • Shelter for CalWORKS eligible families only.
  • Phone: (209) 558-2500 or 558-2777

Children’s Crisis Center

  • Address: PO Box 1062, Modesto, CA 95353
  • Information: (209) 577-0138
  • Family Line: (209) 577-4413
  • Scheduling: (209) 577-4110

Housing Assistance

Habitat For Humanity

  • Services: Builds affordable single-family housing units for low-income families. 
  • Phone: (209) 575-4585 Ext. 111

Housing Authority of the County of Stanislaus

  • Services: Provides safe and affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities.
  • Phone: (209) 557-2000

Stanislaus County Affordable Housing Corporation (STANCO)

  • Services: STANCO works with Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to place individuals into transitional housing.
  • Phone: (209) 574-1155

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Community Services Agency

  • Services: Offers referral services and resources to families and children.
  • (209) 558-2500

Stanislaus County Office of Education

  • Services: Child & Family Services offers support to parents and children.
  • Phone: (209) 238-6300

Food Distribution

For a list of food banks and meal distribution locations, click here

Mental Health

Behavioral Health and Recovery Services

  • For Emergency Services if you are in a crisis, call (209) 558-4600.
  • Call 1-888-376-6246 to access county program information or mental health, alcohol, and drug services.

Mental Health Services Division

  • Services: The Mental Health Services Division (MHSD) administers a variety of mental health programs for children, adults and seniors. 
  • Phone: 1-888-452-8609

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Psychology Today's 'Find a Therapist'

  • Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you. 

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

  • Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Therapy for Black Girls

  • Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
  • Email:  info@therapyforblackgirls.com 

Therapy for Latinx

  • Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
  • Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com 

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network 

  • Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community. 
  • Email: nqttcn@gmail.com 

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

  • Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day
  • Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Employment

Welfare to Work

  • Services: Welfare to Work is a program developed to help CalWORKs/TANF (cash aid) customers find and keep a job. 
  • Phone: (209) 558-25002

Stanislaus County Workforce Development

Financial Support 

General Assistance

  • Services: Provides financial assistance to Stanislaus County residents who have no other means of support. The application must be completed in person at 251 E. Hackett Road, Modesto.
  • Phone:1-877-652-0734

Central Valley Opportunity Center (CVOC)

  • Services: Provides utility bill assistance 
  • Phone: (209) 537-9217

Salvation Army – Modesto Corps

  • Services: Utility Bill Assistance & Emergency Food Program
  • Phone: (209) 523-7577

Additional California Resources

COVID-19: Worker Resources

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

California Low-Cost Internet Plans

The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

California Lifeline Program

The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The WIOA Dislocated Worker Funds for Underserved COVID-19 Impacted Individual

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Small Business Crisis Hotline

The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors. 

Register for weekly office hours here.

United Ways of California COVID-19 Resources

  • Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.  
  • Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's  'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

