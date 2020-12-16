Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Yolo County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 or other circumstances.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Yolo County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Yolo County

Housing

A continuum of care for the hungry and homeless in Woodland and Yolo County. Fourth & Hope emergency provides shelter year round every night. Find bed availability here: https://fourthandhope.org/bed-availability/

Phone: (530) 661-1218

Email: connect@fourthandhope.org



The Family Transitional Housing Program provides five homeless families with children with a home or apartment in Davis for up to 24 months.

Phone: (530) 753-9204

Yolo County Housing helps connect the community to affordable housing.

Phone: (530) 662-5428

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Yolo County Children’s Alliance is an inter-agency collaborative that provides programs for family support, parent education and community collaboration and advocacy. YCAA’s physical offices are closed but available for services over the phone.

Phone: (916) 572-0560

Food Distributions

Services: Provides meals and services for vulnerable citizens.

Phone: (530) 668-8530

Email: info@yolofoodbank.org

Fourth & Hope serves dinner each night at 5 p.m. to anyone in need of a hot meal. Breakfast and lunch are offered to clients staying at the shelter.

Phone: (530) 661-1218

Email: connect@fourthandhope.org

Davis Community Meals and Housing offers one free meal on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and lunch on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Phone: (530) 753-9204

Mental Health

A list of mental health resources in Yolo County.

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19

Financial Assistance

General Assistance (GA) provides temporary relief for Yolo County residents who have exhausted all other means of support. GA recipients may be required to participate in substance abuse treatment and/or the GA Work Program to assist them in their readiness for work.”

Phone: (855) 278-1594

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low cost internet plans in your area.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

Employment

Provides employment skills and opportunities to people experiencing homelessness.

Connects job seekers to employment opportunities in Yolo County.

Phone: (530) 661-2641

Email: jobcenter@yolocounty.org

(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)

