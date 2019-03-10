SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been to the pump lately, you probably noticed that you paid more than usual.
AAA said gas prices jumped by 32 cents in the past week, bringing the average cost of gas to $4.10 per gallon in California. The average cost of gas nationwide is $2.62.
The spike in prices was actually caused by issues at two refineries in Southern California and one in Northern California, according to AAA.
AAA said "unplanned maintenance" at the plants caused them to cut back on production, which means our gas supply suffers. And because demand hasn't changed much at all, the prices go up.
AAA said while it's not clear when these refinery issues will be resolved, they expect this to only be a short-term problem. They said gas prices should go back down as soon as production gets back on track.
