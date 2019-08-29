SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

If you don’t do this already, you should probably check in on your budget. It’s always good to make sure you’re on track — or put a system in motion if you don't have one.

After Summer, where you may have taken a vacation or some local trips, getting back on track is probably something you'll want to do. It’s probably best to plan ahead for your holiday shopping so you don't have to rely solely on a credit card. Here are a few things you can do:

1. Split your budget into categories

Think categories like gas, groceries, and rent and how much you should be spending on each. Each month you should grade yourself on how you do in those categories. Were you under or over most of the time? What patterns did you find? By looking into this, you can see where you can cut back on spending or what categories you should add money to.

2. Think ahead about the next big thing you need to spend on

Is it a trip? Holiday presents? Getting ready for tax season? Whatever that next big thing is, think about where in your budget you can be saving or cutting back on to prepare for it. You can even make a separate category for that and fold it into your overall budget. A good baseline is using the amount of money you spent the year before on those categories and try to budget the same.

3. If you're off track, it's not too hard to get back on course

If there’s a subscription you don’t use, you can end it and use that money in a category that needs help — or put it into your holiday fund. That way, you're not spending money on things you don't need. You should be checking on your budget each month.

