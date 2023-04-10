2 lottery tickets won in Northern California

Did you buy a ticket in Vacaville or Elk Grove recently? You might want to check if you won.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Check your tickets! While the lottery jackpot now sits over $1.4 billion, two lucky winners in Northern California are walking away with over a million each.

A winner in Vacaville and a winner in Elk Grove won $1.2 million each in the latest lottery drawing.

The tickets were sold at:

Cigarettes 4 Discount at 973 Alamo Dr. in Vacaville

Walmart at 8465 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove

The winning numbers were 63-9-35-64-54 with Powerball 1 and Power Play 2.

Both tickets matched all five numbers, according to the Powerball website. If you think you're a winner, click HERE.