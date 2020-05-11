More companies offering entry-level jobs working from home

The first step to finding a work-from-home job is to evaluate your skills and strength.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic because of your family, or other circumstances, getting another job can be tricky. But, there is hope. Companies are hiring people in entry-level positions to work from home.

Positions available are jobs like customer service representative, administrative assistant, quality assurance testing, accounts receivable, and even newer positions like virtual workshop producer.

Brie Reynolds with Flexjobs, a membership job listing website, says now is the time to really evaluate your strengths.

"Any previous experience that you may have had, even if it wasn't professional level so to speak, see what skills you really enjoyed using, where you really excelled, what you feel good and confident doing. And, try searching for those skills when you're looking for remote jobs. So, you don't actually have to search by job title because there are probably lots of jobs out there that you might not know about."

When looking for work from home positions, you do need to be aware of scams. Anything that seems too good to be true probably is. You can spend some money to get a membership to a website like Flexjobs, which vets all the listings. Or you can search on your own. Beware of listings that talk only about how much money you'll make, or have grammatical errors. Most legit listings will name the company and the exact job title.

