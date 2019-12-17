SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's almost a new year! On Jan. 1, expect things to be just a little different in the California workplace. Find out which bills were signed into law and what's changing in 2020.

SB 946

Summary: Safe sidewalk and street vending

Current law: Local authority may regulate any type of vending, including the time, place, and manner of street vending.

What’s new: Local authority are now prohibited from regulating sidewalk vendors unless there are concerns of health, safety, or welfare. This bill would also require the dismissal of all criminal prosecutions against sidewalk vendors.

Why it’s needed: Sidewalk vendors are a fixture in California and a part of our vibrant food culture. From eloteros to kebab artisans, street vendors represent our diverse community and provide quick, delicious meals at an affordable price. This bill aims to protect these vendors who aim to make an honest living and improve their economic situation.

SB 3

Summary: Oversight and planning for higher education

Current law: There are five segments of post-secondary education in California: the University of California, the California State University, the California Community Colleges, independent institutions, and private institutions. There is no coordinating body for California colleges or universities.

What’s new: The Office of Higher Education Coordination, Accountability, and Performance will be established under the administration of a governing board of 5 members. This office will be given specific functions and responsibilities for education planning, oversight, data collection and coordination among post-secondary institutions.

Why it’s needed: California colleges and universities need a coordinating body for the benefit of students, professors, and staff. The establishment of this office allows for coordination and planning to steward the state's higher education public agenda. This will also help all California colleges and universities be on the same page when it comes to certain policies and procedures.

AB 1066

Summary: Wages, hours, and working conditions for agricultural workers.

Current law: Agricultural workers are exempt from laws setting wages, hours, meal break requirements, and other working conditions that apply to other employees in California.

What’s new: Agricultural workers are no longer exempt, meaning employers of agricultural workers will be held to the same standard as other California employers. Agricultural workers will now receive a time and a half pay rate for any hours worked over 9 hours in a single workday or over 50 hours in a single workweek. By 2022, time and a half will be awarded for any time worked over 8 hours in a single day or 40 hours in a week.

Why it’s needed: Sacramento is America's Farm-to-Fork Capital, but the workers who pick and process those fruits, vegetables, etc. do not have proper workers' rights. This bill affords agricultural workers the rights of all paid employees in California, allowing them to seek a living wage through overtime pay.

AB 1976

Summary: Lactation locations that are not bathrooms or toilet stalls

Current law: Employers are required to provide a lactation space that is not a toilet stall, but does not specify whether bathrooms in general are acceptable.

What’s new: Requires employers provide a completely separate and private room for lactation purposes, rather than just a bathroom or toilet stall. Allows exemptions for small businesses who would experience hardship by having to provide a separate room.

Why it’s needed: Making new moms comfortable in the workplace is important. Lactating or "expressing milk" can be uncomfortable, especially when a private, enclosed and shaded space is not available for these purposes. A toilet stall or bathroom is just not going to cut it anymore.

AB 5

Summary: Defining employees versus independent contractors

Current law: A worker who performs services for hire is an employee, unless that worker passes a 3-part test, called the ABC test, that establishes that worker as an independent contractor.

What’s new: This bill sets a new three-factor test that automatically considers a person an employee unless they demonstrate that the following conditions are satisfied:

a) The person is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact.

b) The person performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business.

c) The person is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as that involved in the work performed.

Why it’s needed: Workers who are classified as employees have access to minimum wage, unemployment insurance benefits, workers' compensation, and a job site free from discrimination. However, workers (especially construction workers) have been hurt in the past by being misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees. AB 5 opens up the definition of an "employee" to people who might otherwise be considered independent contractors, allowing them to receive benefits and protections under California's labor code.

RELATED:

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: 'Kids are masters of vaping' | Rio Americano students share their views on vaping