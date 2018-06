10 people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Breckenwood Way.

Two homes were significantly damaged in the two-alarm fire.

Fire crews arrived within 6 minutes despite the traffic due to the afternoon commute.

10 people have been displaced. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

200 Block Brickenwood Way. Two homes on fire . No injuries reported. Investigator is enroute ,2 alarm fire,fire still active and crews working to contain pic.twitter.com/9vGOMtD8lK — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 14, 2018

