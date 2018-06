A two-alarm fire left 10 people displaced and one injured Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Breckenwood Way.

Two homes were significantly damaged in the two-alarm fire.

Fire crews arrived within 6 minutes despite the traffic due to the afternoon commute.

10 people have been displaced. One firefighter was injured and taken to a local are a hospital for treatment to one of his hands.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

200 Block Brickenwood Way. Two homes on fire . No injuries reported. Investigator is enroute ,2 alarm fire,fire still active and crews working to contain pic.twitter.com/9vGOMtD8lK — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 14, 2018

