12-year-old Texas girl shoots dad in plot with other girl to kill their families, sheriff says

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then shot herself in the head in a plot with another girl to kill their families, officials said Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in northwest Parker County, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said both the girl and her father were flown to hospitals, but more information about their conditions was not released.

Deputies responded to a shooting call Tuesday night and found the girl laying on the street with an apparent gunshot wound to her head, officials said. They also found her 38-year-old father inside the family's home with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Investigators learned that the girl was believed to have shot her father, left the scene and then shot herself. Deputies found a handgun underneath her.

While deputies investigated, they learned that the girl had planned for weeks to kill her family and their pets, officials said. She had been in contact with another girl in Lufkin. The girl in Lufkin also planned to kill her father, officials said, but she didn't go through with it.

The two girls planned to have the Parker County girl drive to Lufkin, pick up the other girl and then run away to Georgia, officials said.

Lufkin police are also investigating the case. The Lufkin girl faces a charge of criminal conspiracy, according to Parker County authorities.

Neither girl's name has been released, as they are juveniles. Authorities are also not releasing the name of the Parker County girl's father because it could reveal the juvenile's identity.