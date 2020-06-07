2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault now suspended with pay

Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were both suspended back in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Police officers were suspended without pay back in June after a video was captured showing them shove a 75-year-old man to the ground in front of Buffalo City Hall.

Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were both suspended and charged with assault in the second degree. Now a month later, both are being suspended with pay due to the collective bargaining agreement.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department says this has gone into effect since 30 days have passed.