Six suspects have been arrested as Yolo County detectives investigate a homicide in Knights Landing.

On June 18, at approximately, 5:37 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 9700 block of South Oak Grove after a shooting was reported.

One victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Armando Mendez, 29, of Yuba City, Michael Margueis, 26, of Live Oak, and Trevor Morgan, 18, of Yuba City, were arrested near the scene and booked into Yolo County Jail for murder. Two male juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were booked into juvenile hall.

Authorities also arrested a 17-year-old male in Woodland for murder in connection to this investigation. He was booked into juvenile hall.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Zeiler at (530) 668-5280. Anonymous tips can be reported at (530)668-5248.

© 2018 KXTV