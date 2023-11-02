Super Bowl ad trends

Of course the game is fun, but the Super Bowl has long been known for the entertaining commercials.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Super Bowls ads captivate people just as much as the big game.

Steve Knapp, Managing Director of Media & Data Science of Minneapolis creative agency Colle McVoy, is an advertising expert who is passionate about all things Super Bowl.

He discusses why the "Oscars of advertising" is so entertaining and what we can expect to see leading up to the game and on Super Bowl Sunday.

Trends:

Celebrities

Humor

Nostalgia

Brand partnerships

Technology and QR codes

Guerilla marketing

Regional

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: