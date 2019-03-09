VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Thirty-four people have been presumed dead after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its efforts Tuesday morning in searching for any survivors of the deadly boat fire off of the Southern California coast.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Tuesday that the bodies of 20 victims have been recovered and divers have seen between and four and six others in the sunken wreckage, which must be stabilized.

Brown says the recovered remains include 11 women and nine men and the same rapid DNA tests used in the deadly Camp Fire will be used to identify the victims in the boat fire. Officials are collecting samples from family members, Brown said.

Normally, DNA could take days, weeks or months to obtain," Brown says. "This system is capable of doing it more rapidly, but I can't give you an exact amount of time."

Brown says of the 34 victims, only four have not had family members connect with officials. Brown says most of the victims came from the Santa Cruz and San Jose areas.

Three of the passengers were identified as Evan Quitasol, a nurse from St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, California, Evan's father, Michael Quitasol and Fernisa Sison. Michael and Fernisa were former employees at the hospital.

"Our hearts go out to all the families and loved ones of those on board the Conception," St. Joseph's officials said in a statement. "Out of immense respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any other words to share at this time."

Thirty-nine people including six crew members were aboard the vessel Conception when it caught fire early Monday morning while anchored off Santa Cruz Island.

Brown says there were multiple mayday calls that may have been conflated. There was an initial mayday call that may have come from The Conception "when mayday was put out and information that the person couldn't breath" could be heard.

Five crew members jumped in the ocean and were rescued by a good Samaritan boat called "The Grape Escape." Another mayday call was sent out by surviving crew from the rescue boat, according to USCG Capt. Monica Rochester.

An unidentified voice on the mayday call could be heard mentioning locked doors to the below deck where passengers were sleeping. Rochester explained that there were no locked doors from the sleep deck to the top deck.

According to Brown, the boat had three decks — the sleeping deck was the lowest, the second deck had the galley and the third was the crew's sleeping quarters and the bridge.

"It would be perfectly normal for the crew to be up on that third deck. It was their assigned location to sleep, and the bridge of the vessel was up there as well,' Brown says.

Brown says it appears the sleeping passengers on the third deck were trapped. "There was a stair well to get up and down the main entry, and there was an escape hatch and it would appear as though both of those were blocked by fire.

Brown says the five crew members will be interviewed Tuesday.

The 75-foot Conception was on a three-day excursion to the chain of rugged, wind-swept isles that form Channel Islands National Park in the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles. The fire broke out as the boat sat anchored in Platt's Harbor off Santa Cruz Island.

According to Rochester, the boat had a fixed firefighting system in the engine room, portable fire extinguishers at entry ways, a fire extinguisher on the bridge and a fire extinguisher on the main deck — all of which were accounted for.

The Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor on the mainland, was owned by Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics, founded in 1974. A memorial outside Truth Aquatics in the Santa Barbara Harbor grew Monday night as mourners came to pay their respects.

Coast Guard records show all safety violations from the last five years were quickly addressed by the boat's owners. Some violations were related to fire safety. A 2016 inspection resulted in owners replacing the heat detector in the galley and one in 2014 cited a leaky fire hose.

The Conception was chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures, which says on its website that it has been taking divers on such expeditions since the 1970s.