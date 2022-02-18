The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Friday morning after two men began setting up a grain bin to unload corn just north of Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Four men were pulled to safety after being buried in grain that poured out of a bin near the eastern Iowa city of Mount Vernon.

A door opened, causing corn to rush out and cover the men. Two other men passing by on Highway 1 saw what happened and stopped to help but they also became trapped.