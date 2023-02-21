48 arrests, 8 children rescued in sex trafficking operation in San Diego

'Operation Better Pathways' focused on prostitution hot spots in San Diego and National City.

SAN DIEGO — Local, state and federal authorities announced Tuesday they've arrested 48 people and rescued 8 children during an operation aimed at combating human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"The youngest victim rescued during this operation was 13 years old," said SDPD Chief David Nisleit."She was seen walking the street and waiting for someone to pick her up and buy sex from her. Officers rescued her and she was reunited with her family."

The 41 victims also include two teenage runaways from Arizona, and a pregnant 21-year-old who was forced to sell her body for sex.

Chief Nisleit said two of the hot spots authorities focused on were Roosevelt Avenue in National City and Dalbergia Street in San Diego.

CBS 8 has done numerous stories on Dalbergia Street regarding prostitution.

"Human trafficking and sexual exploitation destroy lives," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Through Operation Better Pathways we're fighting to hold perpetrators accountable and help survivors get a fresh start."

Attorney General Bonta was asked several questions regarding SB 357, a new law that took effect in January. It prevents officers from arresting someone for loitering with the purpose of engaging in prostitution. Supporters of the law say it helps reduce harassment and discrimination against transgender and minority communities. However, Chief Nisleit said it makes it harder for officers to arrest people for human trafficking.

"What you're seeing is sex traffickers are working with impunity, we're seeing victims of a young age having their lives destroyed. Our abiity to address this is difficult," he said.

He also said he will be formally asking state legislators to repeal SB 357.

Attorney General Bonta said he is open to discussion about this law. He said he wants to see data regarding this law before moving forward.