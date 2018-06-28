ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Five people are dead after a deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office Thursday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland.

"This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette," said Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf.

Investigators are interviewing the suspect. They have not identified him, but said he is a white man in his late 30s, who lives in Maryland. They are preparing search warrants for his home.

RELATED: Capital Gazette shooting: What we know about the suspect

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road. Within 60 seconds, police responded to the scene and evacuated the building.

The suspect walked into the building with a shotgun "and he looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level," Krampf said.

PHOTOS: Fatal shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 10 Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 10

All of the victims were shot on the first floor of the building. Police would not confirm whether they were shot inside the newspaper's newsroom. They also couldn't confirm whether the gunman was targeting employees or the businesses.

The suspect sent threats to the Capital Gazette over social media indicating violence, Krampf said. On CNN, Anne Arundel County Lieutenant Ryan Frasure added that the suspect had a conflict with the newspaper.

RELATED: How Capital Gazette journalists covered a shooting at their own newspaper

Five people were killed in the attack. Police are in the process of identifying the victims' loved ones.

Two people were taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, according to the hospital. Both were injured at the scene with "superficial" injuries, possibly by glass, but not by gunfire.

WUSA9'S John Henry reported that one patient was discharged and the other is expected to be discharged later Thursday night.

RELATED: VERIFY: What we know about the Capital Gazette office building shooting

The suspect was taken into custody without an exchange of gunfire, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

A U.S. official said the suspect was identified using facial recognition technology.

The official said the man was identified with the technology after he had damaged his fingerprints in what investigators believe was an attempt to prevent them from quickly identifying him.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

BREAKING: CBS News reports:

*suspect in the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting damaged his fingertips so that law enforcement can’t identify him from finger prints.

*suspect has no ID

*Smoke bombs/flash bangs were found in this backpackhttps://t.co/LLcMWzQMaS — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 28, 2018

Anne Arundel County Police searched the building and said they did not find any explosive devices, as previously thought. They did, however, find cannisters of smoke grenades, which they believe the suspect used as he entered the building.

"This person was prepared today to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm," acting police chief Krampf said.

Police searched and cleared the building by 8 p.m. Thursday.

The public is being told to stay away from the area while the investigation continues. Bestgate Rd will remain closed between Generals Hwy/Admiral Dr.

A relocation center has been set up at the Lord and Taylor inside the nearby mall.

PHOTOS: 5 dead after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 24 Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 24

RELATED: 'It's bad': Capital Gazette reporter tweets account of newspaper shooting

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette tweeted that he hid under a desk during the shooting.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

He added that the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis said in an interview with The Capital Gazette. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

RELATED: 'Devastated and heartbroken': Capital Gazette editor 'numb' after deadly shooting

Editor for the Capital Gazette, Jimmy DeButts, said he is devastated and heartbroken following the shooting.

Devastated & heartbroken. Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our communty. — Jimmy DeButts (@jd3217) June 28, 2018

Governor Larry Hogan said the police response was incredible and possibly saved lives. He also tweeted that he is praying for those involved.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump also took to Twitter thanking all of the first responders.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Capital Gazette Communications LLC, the Capital Gazette’s publisher, is one of the oldest publishers in the country, according to the Capital Gazette website. They have occupied the space at 888 Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis since 2014.

RELATED: Capital Gazette building where shooting occurred is 'typical office,' no front desk

According to St. John Properties, the office building did not have a front desk, and was a "typical office."

"This is going to be a long investigation," Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf said.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA