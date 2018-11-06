EAST CLEVELAND -- After a house explosion killed one person Sunday, 911 calls continue to paint a picture of the scene just after it happened.

The home exploded at the 1000 block of E. 125th Street Sunday afternoon, killing one woman and severely burning a man.

Fire from the explosion carried to four neighboring homes, including an apartment. Five to eight additional homes were evacuated for precautionary reasons.

Neighbors began calling 911 upon hearing the explosion. One caller stated the blast blew out her home's windows.

Another caller said, "The whole sky, the whole everything shook. Everybody came out of their house. It's like, a sonic sound or something."

A third caller requested EMS and said, "A house blew up or something," adding that his grandmother appeared to have been injured.

Listen to the calls in the video players above and below.

MORE | Deadly East Cleveland house explosion: The latest

Police spent Sunday evening searching for 30-year-old Ronetta Butts, who is considered a person of interest in relation to the explosion. Police have not detailed how Butts may have been involved, but confirmed she was located Sunday evening.

RELATED | Police locate person of interest in East Cleveland home explosion

PHOTOS | East Cleveland home explosion Jasmine Monroe, WKYC 01 / 18 Jasmine Monroe, WKYC 01 / 18

© 2018 WKYC