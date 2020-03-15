STOCKTON, Calif. — One day after President Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers are still out and about for their weekends. But things are a little different for grocery stores. Mostly because the sheer number of people - is out of the ordinary.

On Saturday, families in Stockton braved the cold weather to prepare for long few weeks at home. Unfortunately, what they thought would be a quick trip to the grocery store — turned into a day-long event.

"It's the first time in 30 years of my life ever seeing anything like this," Michelle Lopez said.

The mother of three was just one of the many who braved a Winco shopping line that wrapped around Winco just off of Montauban Avenue in Stockton.

To minimize crowding inside, the store decided to limit the number of customers allowed inside the building. Hence, the long line outside. Regardless, Lopez was able to pick up some staples for her family.

"We just got ramen noodles, eggs, of course waffles for the kids, bread, we got milk, I got carne asada, pork chops and there was like only one thing of chicken left," she said.

Though local restaurants were next to empty by lunchtime, one owner told us that his sales haven't slowed this week.

"We've had, believe it or not, one of the most incredible weeks of year so far this week, we've been busy every day and every night and we're very pleased to say that," Mike Whirlow, owner of Whirlow's said.

Whirlow says, even though it might not look like it right now, he's managed to stay busy with more online orders and delivery services like DoorDash.

He wants to continue offering live music five nights a week as a distraction to other closures and cancellations, not to mention the fact that this is his family's livelihood.

"In the small businesses, so many of my friends rely on daily income to keep the business floating," he said. "And there's not a lot of reserve cash in a lot of people's situations so without that reserve cash, we need to be busy everyday of the week."

Perhaps the only other thing that hasn't been canceled, is the final weekend of Girl Scout cookie sales.

"Once these are all gone, that's what my focus is going to be on, I'm going to go to the store and go grocery shopping and make sure there's breakfast cereal and milk and lunch and hopefully there will be some stuff left for us," Desiree Carrillo, a parent said.

Carrillo plans to brave the crows too, in order to have enough food to feed her three kids, three meals a day now, after the Stockton Unified School District made the call to close the district for three weeks.

"I was like oh my gosh, what am I going to do?" she said. "I need to feed them! All three meals and keep them occupied, it's going to be very, very difficult."

