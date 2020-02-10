ABC10 health expert answers questions about President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

"The overwhelming probability is still that the President will make a recovery from this and he’ll be okay."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are many medical questions swirling now that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC10’s health expert Dr. Payal Kohli answered some of the most common questions:

ABC10: What will Trump’s doctors be focused on in the coming days?

Dr. Payal Kohli: "The most important thing at this point is to look for clinical deterioration. We’ve already heard that he had mild symptoms such as lethargy, maybe some hoarseness, feeling under the weather. That’s common with a mild form of the disease. But we start to worry about clinical decompensation when you start having more shortness of breath, requiring oxygen therapy, when you can’t take liquids or when you start having changes in your mental status or confusion.”

ABC10: What do we know about President Trump’s current health status, independent of him testing positive?

Kohli: "We know that the president is in a high-risk category for a number of reasons. One is his age. His age is 74 and the CDC has told us that older people are five times as likely to get into the hospital, and 90 times as likely to die from the virus as compared to younger people.

The president also has a few other risk factors. So he’s clinically obese, based on his body mass index (BMI), which confers a three-fold higher risk of him ending up in the hospital. He was found to have high blood pressure in one of his physicals about a year ago.

And of course, we know he has coronary calcium which means that he has heart disease or blockages in the blood vessels around his heart. So all of those risk factors culminating together do have me a little bit worried, especially now that the president has told us that he is symptomatic."

ABC10: The odds are in his favor though, right?

Kohli: "The overwhelming probability is still that the President will make a recovery from this and he’ll be OK. But the next seven to 10 days are really the telling period for knowing which way things are going to go.”

ABC10: Do you think he was positive when he went to the Presidential debate?

Kohli: "So if you do the math, the president tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday night. And we know that the virus has a minimum incubation period of two days. So if you calculate back two days, it is presumable that his exposure or his first infection occurred potentially on Tuesday.

We do know that a large proportion of people are actually infectious for the three days before they test positive or start to have symptoms. And we know the president started to have symptoms on Wednesday. So our best guess, and it is a guess, a scientific guess, as to when the president may have been exposed or turned positive is probably around Monday or Tuesday of this week."

ABC10: What do you want people to learn from this?

Kohli: "So I really want to make sure that our takeaway from this as a country is wear those masks, and let’s not over-rely on testing as a way to let down our guard and not do those other preventive measures."

