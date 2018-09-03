Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientific surveys.
Wednesday, June 6
Question: Should NFL players be penalized for kneeling during the anthem?
- Yes: 40%
- No: 60%
Tuesday, June 5
Question: Did you enjoy Sac County's new voting system?
Yes: 54%
No: 46%
Question: What drives you to the polls?
Issues: 27%
Candidates: 16%
Civic duty: 57%
Monday, June 4
Question: Do you agree with the President to disinvite the Eagles?
- Yes: 48%
- No: 52%
