Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientific surveys.

Wednesday, June 6

Question: Should NFL players be penalized for kneeling during the anthem?

Yes: 40%

No: 60%

Tuesday, June 5

Question: Did you enjoy Sac County's new voting system?​​​​​​​

Yes: 54%

No: 46%

Question: What drives you to the polls?

Issues: 27%

Candidates: 16%

Civic duty: 57%

Monday, June 4

Question: Do you agree with the President to disinvite the Eagles?

Yes: 48%

No: 52%

