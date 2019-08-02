ROSEVILLE, Calif. — As controversy swirls in the Roseville Unified School District over a new history and social studies curriculum that would include lessons about people from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community — some say that including people of all backgrounds in history are vital to our future.

The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District is considering the curriculum to adhere to new standards set by California’s Fair, Accurate, Inclusive, and Respectful (FAIR) Education Act.

RELATED: Elk Grove schools to teach more LGBTQ history after approving controversial curriculum complying with state law

Signed into law in 2011, the FAIR Education Act requires that history and social studies lessons include the contributions of those with disabilities and members of the LGBT community.

The Elk Grove Unified School District recently approved a similar curriculum, despite some opposition from parents and the California Family Council.

Lou Morton, 80, is an African American retired broadcast journalist and activist, who covered the civil rights movement, and African American issues for 30 years.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“It may hurt initially but when you understand that it’s being applied in order for you to understand something better, the truth never hurts.”

Morton stressed the importance of inclusion in history books.

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to relive it,” Morton said.

While prominent African American figures are depicted in history books, Morton says there could be more representation of people of color and other backgrounds.

RELATED:

_____________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Elk Grove parents invited to review proposed student curriculum

The proposed K-8 social science and history curriculum aims to comply with the FAIR Act, that requires schools to reference contributions by people with disabilities and members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT).