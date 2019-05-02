MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Youth Villages is partnering with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler on a special project.

The Grammy-winning singer is in town for the opening of Janie’s House - a home for abused girls.

Much like the walls covered with music notes and Aerosmith quotes, the opening of Janie’s House is a dream of Steven Tyler’s.

“This does my heart and my soul good. This is real,” Tyler said.

Rather than cutting a traditional ribbon, Tyler cut his iconic scarves to celebrate the home’s opening Monday. It’s just the second one of it’s kind in the country.

The Aerosmith frontman’s foundation, Janie’s Fund, is responsible for the nearly $500,000 project that provides a safe space for abused and neglected girls in the Memphis area.

Tyler wrote “Janie’s Got a Gun” decades ago and said it serves as his inspiration.

“It was literally about a girl that was abused. I said, ‘We gotta go this route and do it," Tyler said.

Years later after partnering with Memphis-based Youth Villages, Tyler’s dream became a reality.

The house, located in Bartlett, will serve up to 30 girls annually and provide access to medical and therapeutic care.

“We have group sessions where we discuss topics on how to help with our anger or identifying our goals and values,” 14-year-old JaBrayia said. She’s one of the first girls to call the new house a home.

Nicole Fannin, director of residential services with Youth Villages, shared what this space means to the young ladies living here.

“Tell him thank you for creating a safe place for us. Thank you for creating a place that allows me to be able to sleep peacefully at night because I haven’t had that before," Fannin explained.

It’s a safe space, now a reality thanks to a rock star and his generous donors.

“I’m going to bring this Janie’s Fund where ever I go. It’s like a dream come true," Tyler said.