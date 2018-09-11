Airbnb is offering free housing to evacuees and relief workers of the Camp Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 acres as of 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

The Airbnb Open Home program offers free housing in crisis situations. "When disasters strike, our response tool is activated to create additional housing – in or nearby the affected area," reads the website.

Guests who wish to take part in the program will need to create a free account with Airbnb. Once the account is created and the user is logged in, they can find open homes in the regions marked on an interactive map, found here.

Heads up for #CampFire evacuees: @Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program for people displaced by the fire https://t.co/zi2oRckHK1 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 9, 2018

The free housing will be available from November 8 to November 29, according to the company's website.

More than 100 Airbnb hosts have listed their homes as being open to evacuees.

For more information, visit the Airbnb website.

© 2018 KXTV