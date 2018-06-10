SACRAMENTO--

10:00 am update:

All lanes of SR-99 Southbound are open near 12th Avenue after an early morning shooting.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday and had SR- 99 closed for more than six hours.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car pulled up to a 2013 Toyota Corolla and began shooting at the driver and 3 passengers inside the car. The driver of the Corolla ducked to dodge the bullet, which caused the car to hit a retaining wall and flip over.

Two other vehicles swerved to avoid the overturned car and collided with each other.

A total of six cars were involved in the incident. At this time, no serious injuries are reported.

CHP is asking for help in locating and identifying the car and its occupants. Those with information on the incident can call the CHP Communications Center at 916-861-1300.

7:00 Update ---

A portion of SR-99 Southbound near 12th Ave is closed after an early morning accident and police investigation.

Police investigation SR- 99 South at 12th Ave. Take I-5 #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/WttoTHLA15 — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 6, 2018

No estimated timetable of when all lanes will re-open on SR-99. You'll want to take I-5, Stockton Blvd or Franklin Blvd to avoid traffic delays.

Breaking News: SR-99 South at 12th Ave. All southbound lanes are closed due to an accident. Take Stockton, Freeport or I-5. #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/BRAVEYCf8q — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 6, 2018

