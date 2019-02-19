YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — The Yosemite National Park "firefall" is back, but you'll have to take a cold hike if you want to see it.

According to ABC 7, Yosemite National Park officials noted that because of all the recent snowfall, visitors wanting to see the "firefall" will have to hike at least a mile through snow and ice to reach the viewpoint at Horsetail Fall.

In 2018, park visitors had to make reservations to see the "firefall," however, that's not the case this year.

The week of Feb. 24 - March 2, is expected to be the best week to view the phenomenon.

