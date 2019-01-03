RENO, Nev. — Another winter storm is headed for the snow-battered Sierra, where several area ski resorts set February records with more than 20 feet (6 meters) of snow in four weeks.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Friday effective from midnight through 6 p.m. Saturday for the Lake Tahoe region.

Up to a foot of snow is expected with up to 20 inches possible at elevations above 7,000 feet. The service says winds could gust up to 75 mph over the ridgetops.

The heaviest snow is expected Saturday morning. A mix of rain and snow should fall in the valleys around Reno, Sparks and Carson City.

More than 40 feet of snow already has fallen this winter at the top of some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.

