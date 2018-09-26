ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was shot by a St. Louis Metropolitan police officer Wednesday morning.

According to St. Louis police chief John Hayden, at least two calls came in about a large disturbance with reports of a person armed near Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

Gang intervention officers were in the area an unmarked vehicle and the officer in the passenger's seat got out and confronted the 15-year-old boy. When the 15-year-old turned around, the officer saw a pistol and fired shots.

Chief Hayden said the officer fired several shots.

The officer is a 40-year-old man who has been with the department for 10 years.

The 15-year-old boy was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition. A weapon was recovered from the scene. According to Chief Hayden, the teen did not fire his weapon. Chief Hayden told reporters officers will check if any of the nearby businesses have surveillance video.

In the City of St. Louis, so far in 2018, there have been three officer involved shootings, including this one. In 2017, there were 18 officer involved shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

