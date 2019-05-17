PORTLAND, Ore. — A student who arrived at Parkrose High School armed with a shotgun is in custody after the school's football coach, former University of Oregon football player Keanon Lowe, tackled him and wrestled him to the ground, according to witnesses.

No one was injured. Officers responded to the school at 11:48 a.m. Friday.

The confrontation between the armed student and Lowe occurred inside the Northeast Portland school after the student entered a classroom. Police initially said the encounter happened near the school's tennis courts.

“He was trying to cock his gun, then the security guard tried to fight him," one student said. "We all just ran out of the classroom because we saw the gun and our substitute teacher was telling us to run. When you’re in a situation like that the adrenaline kicks in."

Students said they hid in closets, theater makeup rooms, or ran away from school.

Officers recovered the gun at the scene. It's not yet clear if any shots were fired.

The student's name has not been released.

The suspect's ex-girlfriend told KGW's Kyle Iboshi the suspect texted her saying he'd be late for school. Roughly 40 minutes later, he showed up with a rifle, she said.

A parent told The Oregonian students said the suspect intended to use the gun to harm himself.

Parkrose High School was placed into lockdown while police methodically searched the buildings.

At a 1:30 p.m. news conference, a Portland police spokesman said the school was clear.

Nearby Parkrose Middle School was placed in lockout as a precaution. That lockout was lifted at 2:30 p.m. The school was released at its normal time.

Students were reunited with their parents at a nearby abandoned Sears outlet store parking lot, located at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 122nd Avenue. Officers began escorting students to a line of school buses at around 1:15 p.m.

