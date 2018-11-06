ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 61-year-old California man died while competing in the Grand Rapids Triathlon, organizers confirmed.

Gary Grunwald, from Elk Grove, California, was running in the USAT Clydesdale & Athena National Championship, which is hosted by the Grand Rapids Triathlon when he died on Sunday, June 10.

A spokesperson for the USA Triathlon and Tris4Health Race Management Company said they were "deeply saddened" by Grunwald's passing.

The sport lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gary’s family and friends.

Event officials say they are working to gather more information on what happened.

© 2018 WZZM