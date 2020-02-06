Austin police, protesters embrace in fourth night of protests

After multiple 12-hour days of protesting over the weekend, protesters returned to Downtown Austin again on Monday.

After two full days of protests Saturday and Sunday, as well as unplanned protests Friday night, protesters returned to Downtown Austin for the fourth day in a row on Monday evening.

As Austin Police Chief Brian Manley was holding a virtual press conference regarding police officers shooting protesters over the weekend with non-lethal rounds, many were starting to gather outside police headquarters. In his conference, Chief Manley said police were currently investigating three instances in which a man suffered critical injuries, a teenage boy was seriously injured, and a pregnant woman was also hurt.

Monday night's protests remained peaceful, with police joining the crowd for peaceful conversation among protesters. Some officers were also seen embracing and shaking the hands of protesters. KVUE's Molly Oak captured the moments APD officers marched arm in arm with protesters.

The weekend's events were planned in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody last month, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

Live updates:

11:15 p.m. – The mood remains peaceful outside APD headquarters.

10:30 p.m. – Molly Oak spoke with one of the protesters downtown.

And Luis de Leon stood among protesters outside the Texas State Capitol.

10 p.m. – Watch our continuing live coverage below:

9:20 p.m. – KVUE Photographer John Gusky captured photos of protesters gathered outside APD headquarters.

9:10 p.m. – Protesters are marching toward the Texas Capitol. Molly Oak reports that police are working with the protesters so they can continue marching. Officers on bikes are stopping on each side of the road, blocking off traffic, so protesters can walk through.

8:40 p.m. – Officers continue to engage with protesters.

8:20 p.m. – Molly Oak reports that some officers are engaging in conversations with the protesters.

8:15 p.m. – KVUE has confirmed that protesters also went to the South Austin home of City Manager Spencer Cronk at about 6 p.m.

7:35 p.m. – Some protesters have spilled onto the road but cars are still able to pass through.

7:23 p.m. – The protest remains peaceful, with some calling for hugs and others calling on peers to listen to police commands.

7:04 p.m. – Officers are again armed with non-lethal rounds.

Reporter Luis de Leon is live from the scene:

6:47 p.m. – More officers move outside to make sure protesters stay civil.

6:40 p.m. – Larger crowds begin showing up at APD headquarters.

5 p.m. – Chief Manley holds a virtual press conference regarding police shootings with non-lethal rounds.

3:47 p.m. – Police are seen giving water to protesters.

2:40 p.m. – Protesters have gathered outside APD headquarters.

Previously

Late Saturday night, numerous fires were reported and multiple incidents of looting were confirmed. APD confirmed approximately 14 people were arrested Saturday, more than twice the arrests made at Friday night's unplanned protests. APD said while most demonstrators were peaceful, some had "thrown rocks, bricks, eggs, water bottles and Molotov cocktails."

AFD said there was one vehicle fire, nine dumpster fires and one trash fire, plus numerous smaller fires that were extinguished by law enforcement.

You can read through and watch clips from KVUE's all-day coverage of Saturday's events here.

Over the weekend, AFD said it responded to the following directly related to the protests:

May 30:

Five to six dumpster fires

Multiple trash can fires

One car fire (the one where the fireworks were shot at Engine 1 crew)

May 31:

Five to six dumpster fires