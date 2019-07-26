SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters from the Folsom, Sacramento and El Dorado Hills responded to a fire Wednesday that investigators now believe was started by a battery.

Initial callers said an elderly couple was trapped in the burning home.

"That always gets our senses a little bit heightened," said Fire Captain Chris Vestal. "We send the closest appropriate piece of emergency response apparatus whether that's a Sacramento Fire Engine, Metro Fire Truck or a Folsom Ambulance."

Investigators said the couple made it out safely. They said the cause of the fire was likely lithium polymer batteries on a charging station in the garage. ABC10 asked Vestal for tips to avoid this type of battery-related accident.

"If the batteries look old, if the device is overheating, if it feels hot -- that's bad," Vestal said. "Keep other combustibles like paper, sandpaper, and other household items that you might have in your garage or in a utility area away from those chargers. Don't use extension cords plugged into the charger. Plug that charger directly into a wall. That's very important."

Investigators said a vehicle in the driveway of the house next door was damaged by the heat, but no one was hurt.

