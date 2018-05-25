GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Diners streamed into a Bessemer City restaurant on Friday afternoon for the first time since two people were killed when a car plowed through the building.

Police said 62-year-old Roger Self purposely drove his SUV into the Surf and Turf Lodge while his family was eating lunch last Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injuring his wife and son.

Police told NBC Charlotte Self's family was inside munching on appetizers when he went out to his car and purposely drove through the restaurant's annex. Instead of serving customers, Melissa McMahan's staff began saving customers, helping medics clear debris to get to those who were hurt.

"And I was back there moving debris off people and just trying to help in any way I could."

On Friday, community members came together to eat, drink and be merry again -- together as one large family.

"I think we're going to have a really good time rejoicing in the fact that we're here."

As the community tries to return to normal, the story is still not finished. Self, who's facing double murder charges, has been transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh for "safekeeping" as he awaits trial. He's expected to be indicted by a grand jury in coming weeks.

© 2018 WCNC