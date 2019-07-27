CANYONVILLE, Ore. — A wildfire that's visible from Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon has grown to nearly 9,000 acres and authorities have told some residents to be ready to evacuate if needed.

The Milepost 97 fire near Canyonville, Oregon, started late Wednesday and is burning in steep, rocky terrain.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said Saturday that about 900 firefighters and 15 helicopters are battling the blaze.

Smoke from the fire has led to an air quality advisory in four counties in the southwest part of the state.

The fire is the first significant blaze in Oregon this summer and is in an area of the state that's been plagued by smoky air the past two years from large wildfires.

