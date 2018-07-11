After the 2018 election, the pushes for a Blue Wave or Red Wave are finished for now and, after all the campaigns, commercials, and ads, not a lot has changed in the region.

2018 has currently yielded only one race that flipped a district from Republican to Democrat and a Republican who has conceded a close race to his Democratic challenger, although neither were in this region. Only one Congressional race in the region remains closely contested.

The region's state elections yielded even fewer results, with all incumbents running for reelection retaining their seats in the California legislature and one closely contested race in Senate District 12.

Out of 10 targets, how many congressional races flipped?

Earlier this year, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee targeted 10 Republican controlled Congressional Districts in California. All the efforts for a Blue Wave or Red Wave have resulted in only one race that flipped from Republican to Democrat being called, two races where Democrats hold slim leads (with one Republican conceding), and three other races where Republicans hold a slim lead.

District 4

Republican Tom McClintock defeated Democratic challenger Jessica Morse, per an AP race call. McClintock held the lead throughout election night, and, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, has 55.3 percent of the vote.

District 10

Republican Congressman Jeff Denham has maintained a lead over Democratic challenger Josh Harder. Denham has held a slight lead since election night, and, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, has garnered 50.6 percent of the vote.

District 21

Republican Congressman David Valadao defeated Democratic challenger T.J. Cox, a former District 10 primary candidate before he switched to District 21. Valadao garnered 53.7 percent of the vote.

District 22

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes defeated Democratic challenger Andrew Janz. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Nunes garnered 55.8 percent of the vote.

District 25

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Democrat Katie Hill is leading against Republican Congressman Steve Knight. Hill currently has 51.3 percent of the vote. Knight conceded to Hill on Wednesday.

District 39

Republican Young Kim is currently leading against Democratic challenger Gil Cisneros, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Kim currently holds 51.3 percent of the vote.

District 45

Republican Congresswoman Mimi Walters is holding a lead over Democratic challenger Katie Porter, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Walters currently has 51.7 percent of the vote.

District 48

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Democrat Harley Rouda has a lead over Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher. Rouda leads with 50.7 percent of the vote.

District 49

Democrat Mike Levin won election to the House of Representatives, defeating Republican Diane Harkey. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Levin has 53.5 percent of the vote. This flips the district from Republican-controlled to Democrat controlled. incumbent Congressman Darrell Issa (R) did not run for reelection.

District 50

Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter has defeated Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hunter has 54.3 percent of the vote.

Of those races, only District 10 and District 4 were in the region. District 4 was called for McClintock, and Denham continues to lead in his district, although by a slim margin.

Other races in the region

In other races, United States Representatives Ami Bera (D), Doris Matsui (D), Jerry McNerny (D), and John Garamendi (D) won re-election to the House of Representatives.

Feinstein also landed another term in the United States Senate after defeating fellow Democrat Kevin De Leon.

Retained in State Assembly:

Brian Dahle (R), District 1

James Gallagher (R), District 3

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D), District 4

Frank Bigelow (R), District 5

Kevin Kiley (R), District 6

Kevin McCarty (D), District 7

Ken Cooley (D), District 8

Jim Cooper (D), District 9

Jim Frazier (D), District 11

Heath Flora (R), District 12

Susan Talamantes Eggman (D), District 13

Tim Grayson (D), District 14

Adam Gray (D), District 21

This region's State Assembly incumbents all retained their seats.

Retained seats in the State Senate:

James Nielson (R), District 4

Richard Pan (D), District 6

Republican Andreas Borgeas won a Senate District 8 race, defeating Democrat Paulina Miranda. Current District 8 Senator Tom Berryhill (R) will be termed out. Senate District 8 will stay red.

In District 12, there is still a close race between Democrat Anna Caballero and Republican Rob Poythress. Caballero has a slight lead with 50.5 percent of the vote and 100 percent of precincts reporting. The seat is currently held by Republican Anthony Cannella, who will be termed out of the Senate.

One more before you go... the hype about a Blue Wave and Red Wave did not amount to much in the region, however, the Democrats did gain control of the House of Representatives and the Republicans have increased their presence in the Senate. ABC10's Brandon Rittiman and Chris Thomas have the details on what happens next.

