Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

He says in the handwritten suit that his treatment is contributing to his “mental and physical decline.”

BOSTON — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over what he calls his unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence.

The Boston Herald reports that the now 26-year-old Tsarnaev specifically cites in the lawsuit filed Monday the confiscation of a white baseball cap and bandana that he bought at the prison commissary and a limit of three showers per week.