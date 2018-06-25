The Bradshaw Animal Shelter needs your help.

The Sacramento shelter has received a lot more cats recently, both old and young. This influx has left the shelter in "desperate need" of cat food.

The shelter is asking for donations of Friskies "Pate" variety because it is soft food, which is easy for both kittens and adult cats to eat.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 3839 Bradshaw Road, during business hours or mailed directly.

For more information, call the shelter at (916) 368-7387.

