Florida judge rules 'burn after reading' letter written by Brian Laundrie's mother to be entered as evidence in Petito lawsuit

The Laundries are accused of withholding knowledge that their son Brian had killed Gabby Petito.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge ruled Wednesday afternoon that the infamous "burn after reading" letter written by Brian Laundrie's mother will be entered into evidence for Gabby Petito's family's lawsuit.

The Petitos received a copy of the letter on the same day the judge ruled in favor of allowing it to be used as evidence for the lawsuit against Roberta and Christopher Laundrie — who are being sued for emotional distress.

Attorneys for the Petito family say the letter is a crucial piece of evidence and claim it mentions an offer to help bury a body. However, lawyers for the Laundries say the letter is undated and not related to Gabby Petito whatsoever.

"This sounds like an argument you make at trial when everybody has seen what you're trying to present, then we decide whether or not it's relevant or not relevant," the judge who allowed the letter to be used as evidence said.

Lawyers for Brian Laundrie's parents also filed a motion to remove attorney Steve Bertolino as a named co-defendant, but the judge said she would make that decision at a later date.