x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Burnes pitches Brewers by Giants in matchup of NL contenders

Corbin Burnes struck out nine, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in a matchup of National League contenders.
Credit: AP
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh inning and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in a matchup of National League contenders.

Burnes didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes’ night. Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford’s RBI single. But that was it for the NL leaders.