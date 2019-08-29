SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire recently released video showing just how powerful and damaging fire-retardant drops can be.

In the video by the fire agency an SUV is crushed by the weight of 9,000 pounds of fire-retardant dropped from a low elevation. The video was created to educate firefighters, but Cal Fire spokesperson Isaac Sanchez said the public needs to be aware of it, too.

“It is a wall of mud and when it hits a target too low, it does a lot of damage,” he said.

Fire-retardant is a combination of powder and water. It is usually dropped ahead of vegetation fires to slow them down. Firefighters are trained to stay out of the drop’s path. Residents in those areas are instructed to do the same.



Sanchez said generally, drops are supposed to be made from a minimum of 150 feet above the ground, but because things can change, like terrain, wind gusts, and visibility, there have been cases where not only have public vehicles and fire trucks been damaged, but people have been hurt as well.

"The pilots do what they can to avoid it, but sometimes those changes are too quick, or we have to drop in a specific area. This isn't something we made up and decided we were going to show. We have a history of low drops and they go back as long as air tankers have been helping us fight fires,” said Sanchez.

The public should always be aware of his or her surroundings and know that the intention of the drops is to save lives and property, not cause pain or damage along the way.