California bill aims to reduce deaths for Black mothers

Mashariki Kudumu, a cosponsor of the “Momnibus" bill, understands from personal experience the imperative to improve outcomes for Black women and babies.

SACRAMENTO, California — Mashariki Kudumu, maternal and infant health director for the March of Dimes in Los Angeles, talks about her work to improve outcomes for Black women and babies on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Kudumu, a cosponsor of the “Momnibus" bill, understands from personal experience the imperative to improve outcomes for Black women and babies.

She is also a doula, who helps low-income women in particular.

Doulas do not deliver babies, but they are trained to assist and advocate for women in pregnancy and during and after birth.

Read the full story HERE.