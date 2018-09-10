SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - At least one non-citizen and perhaps many more were improperly registered to vote in California by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV says about 1,500 people may have been incorrectly registered due to a "processing error." That includes legal residents who are not citizens. The DMV says none of the people mistakenly registered are people living in the country illegally.

The Monday revelation prompted the secretary of state to demand a new investigation of the embattled agency. The secretary of state is cancelling incorrect registrations.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a green card holder from Canada was mistakenly registered when he tried to replace his driver's license at the DMV.

It's the latest error the department has reported with its new voter registration system.

