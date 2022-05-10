California faces highest gas price gap compared to rest of the country

The price difference between California and the rest of the country is now $2.60 per gallon.

SAN DIEGO — Gas prices in California are the highest the nation.

The price difference between California and the rest of the country is now $2.60 per gallon; the highest price gap ever according to Jay Young, an oil and gas expert and CEO of King Operating.



"Why are gas prices so high? Well, that's the million dollar question. The judge ruled there is no collusion going on. The problem with the gas problem in California is that its not competitive. It's more profitable to keep their prices high because there is no competitive pressure to lower the price," said Charles Langley, Executive Director of Public Watchdogs, a public advocacy group.

Florida even has gas prices that are more than $3 cheaper per gallon than California according to AAA.

Young says this is because "transportation costs are higher to refineries and the state of California taxes are higher transportation to a refinery."

"You've got the state of Florida decimated by a hurricane, yet their gas prices are normal compared to California. Something is wrong with the market. That is absurd! If anyone should have high gas prices, it is Florida!" said Langley.

He says gas prices should be dropping yet they are not.

"On a per gallon basis, the price of oil has dropped $0.90 a gallon, yet our gas prices haven't dropped at all. There is a reason for that and the reason is lack of competition. We're seeing extremely high record breaking prices. I don't see any market reason justifying these high prices other than the fact that these oil companies can charge more because they can," said Langley.

"California doesn't do anything to help oil and gas prices stay down. If they were more pro drilling, it would change the prices. They know this and are okay with paying more," said Young.

"I think the refineries are making several dollars per gallon when you're at the tank. Now, they are making out like fat rats. They make $20-$30 whenever you fill up," said Langley.



Langley says all it will take to decrease gas prices is for one refinery to lower their prices, and the rest will follow.



"This is a problem of us being gouged because there isn't enough competition. This is an anti-trust problem. Until we get someone who comes in and is an aggressive cost cutter, we won't see lower gas prices," said Langley.