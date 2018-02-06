While many people can't imagine themselves living anyway other than the Golden State, research shows an increasing number of Californians may be looking to move away.

According to studies done by real estate sites Realtor.com and Redfin.com, the housing crisis in California is driving people to search for homes outside the state. In fact, in certain areas along the coast, people searching for homes outside California is double the U.S. average.

So where are people looking? Realtor.com says most people are searching in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Prescott, Arizona. Redfin.com also say many people searching in Seattle.

That said, the study from Realtor.com found that nearly half of people searching to leave their county are searching for a more affordable county within California.

That's where Sacramento comes in. Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties are some of the top counties looked at across the state. For people in San Francisco, the number one city they're look at to move is once again Sacramento.

This eastward migration has had an impact on the housing market in the area. According to real estate data company CoreLogic, housing prices in Sacramento County now average $357,000 -- the highest level in years.

"The million dollars has kind of become our old 700," Cheryl Nightingale, a Sacramento realtor, told ABC10. "Where it used to be where not very often that we'd see a million dollar buyer, I feel we see them more and more."

Despite the influx of people searching to move, California has seen an increase in populations, as had Sacramento. Redfin.com says the top cities outside California where people are searching to move to Sacramento are Seattle, Reno and Washington, D.C.

