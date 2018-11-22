Nearly two weeks after the Camp Fire started, survivors stay camped outside Walmart despite rain and cold weather.

The empty lot next to Chico's Walmart parking lot has served as a safe haven for evacuees.

"We didn't know where else to go and we heard people were pitching tents out here so we came here," said Jessica Williams, a Camp Fire survivor.

She was in the process of moving and lost her belongings in the fire. She's been staying in a tent with her family but is trying to leave because of the weather.

"The wind, the rain, the cold and the tents they're not warm," Williams said. "You're gonna freeze."

However, many others have decided to stay.

"I don't mind the cold as much," said Matt Kinsey, a Camp Fire survivor. "I don't know anyone in Gridley and I don't know anyone in Chico."

Kinsey is using pieces of Styrofoam to protect his tent from the rain. He says his tent is a sense of stability and doesn't want to leave.

"I don't know where I'm going so I'm just staying down here for now," Kinsey said. "Trying to get everything all waterproof as much as I can."

Some of the other people who have chosen to stay are using pallets to keep the bottom of their tents from getting wet. Many of them say they are aware there are shelters and hotels available but somehow even in the cold wet weather they feel safe there.

Several volunteers are out there serving warm meals, blankets, and water bottles for them.

If you need housing, go to CampFireHousing.org to look for open options. If you or someone you know has housing available — a home, bedroom, RV, etc. — you can register on the website to be connected with an evacuee. For further questions email: info@campfirehousing.org.

