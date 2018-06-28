The gunman who killed five people in the Capital Gazette newspaper building has been identified as Jarrod Ramos, according to CBS News. Police have not confirmed his identity.
Ramos, who lives in Laurel, Maryland, has a history of criminal and civil cases dating back to 2011, including a lawsuit against the Capital Gazette Communications and two other individuals. The lawsuit was filed in July 2012.
He also has various other criminal and civil cases in Anne Arundel County, Annapolis, Prince George’s County and Howard County.
Pinned to the top of Ramos’ Twitter page is photo of a resignation letter dated October 20, 1997. It’s from a former newspaper employee to the managing editor of the paper. The caption along with the tweet reads “So fortuitous having an open mic to go outside the record in the Court of Appeals. And they think *you're* stupid!?”
Ramos hadn’t tweeted from his account in more than two years, but posted something Thursday at 2:37 p.m., shortly before police said the shooting happened.
The shooting occurred at an office building located on 888 Bestgate Road around 2:30 p.m. No gunfire was exchanged when police took the suspected gunman into custody.
Police also released the following details about Ramos, without naming him:
- Police were able to identify him through facial recognition, according to the AP, but his name has not been released
- He damaged his fingerprints so police couldn't identify him
- He's described as a white male in his late 30s
- He did not have any identification on him
- The gun he used was a shotgun
- Smoke bombs and flash bang devices were found in his backpack
- He has a conflict with the newspaper itself, Lt. Ryan Frasure with Anne Arundel County police said on CNN.