ANNAPOLIS, MD -- A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were shot and killed and several others were injured on Thursday at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Md.

The shooting occurred at an office building located on 888 Bestgate Road around 2:30 p.m. No gunfire was exchanged when police took the suspected gunman into custody, but he is not cooperating with police.

RELATED: 5 dead, others injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis

LATEST from #Annapolis

- We’ve confirmed suspect has been identified through facial recognition software.

- The suspect’s home is now being searched

- Authorities will be more comfortable releasing a photo once home search is finished.

- Mayor has NOT seen suspect photo@WUSA9 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 28, 2018

Here's what we know about the suspect so far:

Police were able to identify him through facial recognition, but have not released his name

He damaged his fingerprints so police couldn't identify him

He's describe as a white male in his 20s

He did not have any identification on him

The gun he used was a long gun

He was carrying fake grenades, according to CBS

Smoke bombs and flash bang devices were found in his backpack, according to CBS

PHOTOS: 5 dead after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 24 Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 24

BREAKING: CBS News reports:

*suspect in the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting damaged his fingertips so that law enforcement can’t identify him from finger prints.

*suspect has no ID

*Smoke bombs/flash bangs were found in this backpackhttps://t.co/LLcMWzQMaS — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 28, 2018

© 2018 WUSA