ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Not even 24 hours after the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette, the paper still managed to publish its Friday edition. The front page reads: 5 shot dead at Capital.

All five of the people who were killed in the shooting Thursday afternoon were staffers at the Capital Gazette. Only hours after the shooting, a Capital Gazette reporter tweeted: "I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

The paper followed up later that night by tweeting: "Yes, we’re putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

Yes, we’re putting out a damn paper tomorrow. https://t.co/ScNvIK1A4R — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

In black bolded letters, the headline on the front page reads, "5 shot dead at the Capital." Pictures of the five staffers killed in the shooting are placed directly above the headline.

Further down the page the subheadline reads: "Laurel man, the suspected gunman, in custody."

Early Friday morning the paper tweeted about the Opinion page, which is entirely blank, besides the small, fine printed words that read: "Today we are speechless. This page is intentionally left blank today to commemorate victims of Thursday's shooting at our office."

All five names of the victims are then written out below, followed by the statement that "this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them" tomorrow.

Tomorrow this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them. But today, we are speechless. pic.twitter.com/5HzKN2IW7Q — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Early Friday morning one reporter, Phil Davis, tweeted out a screen grab of the suspect's court documents and wrote "I can't sleep, so I'll do the only thing I can and report."

The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, opened fire around 3 p.m. Thursday at the Capital Gazette newspaper office. Police said the mass shooting was a targeted attack.

Ramos is being charged with five counts of first degree murder in connection with the shooting. He has a bail review Friday at the Annapolis District Courthouse at 10:30 a.m.

